Baptist Health Celebrating 50k vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville hit a big milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
They have administered their 50-thousandth COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic has been open since December and volunteers have been hard at work getting shots into arms.
Five months in, and they are still encouraging those who haven’t gotten their shot yet to sign up.
Karen Thompson, the clinic coordinator says getting the vaccine is a relief.
“We just really want to encourage people to come out and get vaccinated,” Thompson said. “It’s our way out of this pandemic. and it is a sense of freedom when you have it” she explained.
She says there are plenty of appointments open, all you have to do is go to scheduleyourvaccine.com to schedule yours... the clinic is open 7 days a week.
