Bond raised for woman accused of murdering young son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman charged with shooting her 10-year-old son to death and placing his body in the trunk of her car has been arraigned.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28.
Louisville Metro police were called to Higgins’ home in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 to say a woman had a gun and was carrying the dead body of a boy in a blanket to her car.
Higgins was found sitting on the front porch and there was blood on the steps. Police found the boy’s body when they searched the trunk of the car.
The judge agreed to a request from prosecutors to increase the bond for Higgins from $250,000 to $500,000.
Higgins will be back in Jefferson District Court on May 3 unless she is indicted by a grand jury.
