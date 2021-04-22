Gov. Beshear reports 628 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update provided by Gov. Andy Beshear from Frankfort, 628 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the commonwealth Thursday, bringing the state total to 439,551 cases.
The governor said the state is seeing a 3.36% positivity rate.
“It was good this week as we’ve seen the positivity rate inch up, up, up to see it inch down,” Beshear said.
Thursday saw eight deaths that were related to COVID-19, pushing the statewide death toll to 6,381.
At least 1,696,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which Beshear said is lower than what he wants in order to reach the goal of getting 2.5 million people in the state vaccinated by May.
Discussing last week’s vaccination numbers, he confirmed only about 85,000 people got a shot.
“They have proven to be some of the most effective vaccines in human history,” Beshear said. “Now is the time. Let’s make sure we can push through. Let’s make sure we get beyond this... Come on, get out there, get vaccinated. It’s never been easier.”
The governor said two mobile FEMA vaccination sites will be set up in the state, with more information expected to be announced on those sites on Friday.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
