‘Horrific and heartbreaking’: Experts sound off after Louisville mother arrested for murder of son, 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a glance, the collection of stuffed animals on the porch of a home on Algonquin Parkway looks innocent; plush teddy bears and tigers are usually symbols of joy.
A closer look at the collection shows just how horrific the scene is: It’s the place where 10-year-old Kyon Higgins Jr., known as KJ, was shot, killed, and dumped in the trunk of a car.
Thursday, Higgins’ mother, the woman accused of his murder, appeared before a judge for the first time.
“So, I don’t even know where my child is buried or anything,” Kaitlyn Higgins said while in court.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the Higgins home in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to say a woman had a gun and was carrying the dead body of a boy in a blanket to her car.
Kaitlyn Higgins was found sitting on the front porch and there was blood on the steps. Police said they found the boy’s body when they searched the trunk of the car.
A judge on Thursday agreed to a request by prosecutors to increase Kaitlyn Higgins’ bond from $250,000 to $500,000.
The story shocked Pam Darnall when she first heard it.
“It just is heartbreaking,” Darnall said. “It’s tragic, it’s horrific and it’s heartbreaking.”
Darnall is the CEO of the Family and Children’s Place, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and stopping it when it happens. She told Wave 3 News child abuse situations are 100% preventable.
“It is really incredibly important that we help new parents understand and learn, with their own their strengths, how to make sure their babies are raised safely,” Darnall said.
Grace Akers agreed. Akers is the CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home, an organization that cares for children who’ve been victims of trauma and help them get the care they need.
Akers told WAVE 3 News the responsibility falls on every adult to identify child abuse and report it
“Don’t ignore the signs of maltreatment with that child, and don’t ignore the dynamics that you see,” Akers said.
All that is left to see at KJ Higgins’ home are reminders, one of which is a candle still burning in memory of a child whose light was put out too soon.
