Kentucky audit shows unemployment employees accessed own claims

“Additional reviews by auditors found that at least 10 employees of OUI, who had the ability to make changes in the system, had accessed their own UI claims within the system,” a press release sent by Harmon’s office said. “The employees accessed their claims despite receiving training that instructed them not to do so. Employees having the ability to access and make changes to their own accounts is a significant internal control risk, and OUI did not follow its own policies to take preventive steps to ensure employees made no changes to their own accounts.”