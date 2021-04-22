LMDC officer injured while performing home-incarceration check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMDC home incarceration officer arrested a domestic violence suspect, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The officer was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after officials with the Fraternal Order of Police said he fell into a swinging door at the home of suspect Roger Cross. The blow was hard enough to cause him to fall off the front porch, LMDC sources said.
The officer was conducting a check after receiving a tip that the alleged victim, who had filed a domestic violence emergency protective order against Cross, was at the home off Lower Hunter’s Trace, LMDC FOP President Daniel Johnson said.
At first, Cross denied the victim was there, but then Cross bolted through the front door, inuring the officer.
LMPD officers were called to help catch Cross, who had run off on foot. Shively police later spotted Cross and arrested him.
He’s now charged with fleeing and evading police and assault in the third degree, a charge used for an assault on an officer.
Cross also was charged with violating the emergency protective order. The person who filed the EPO was not hurt.
LMDC Assistant Director Stephen Durham told WAVE 3 News that the county attorney’s office is reviewing the assault charge.
“It appears that the charge stems from the officer running into the door frame and lost his balance. as he began chasing Mr. Cross,” Durham said.
Johnson issued the following statement:
“One of our HIP Officers was injured today performing a residence check when the participant attempted to escape custody by fleeing his home. Our Officer is currently hospitalized and doing ok. The inmate is in custody. The dangers and challenges our Officers face on a daily basis include not only jail operations, but extend far into the community as well. Prayers for all of the members of FOP Lodge 77 as we go about our business of safeguarding our community.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.