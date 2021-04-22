LMPD officer accused of domestic violence was suspended prior to alleged attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer who was recently arrested and accused in a domestic violence beating had been suspended for nearly two weeks prior to the alleged assault.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke the story of Robert Jones’ arrest after numerous LMPD sources reached out.
The arrest warrant filed by a detective within LMPD’s Public Information Unit painted a violent picture of what the alleged victim said Jones did to her.
The citation stated Jones broke into her home, beat her several times, strangled her, and locked her in the basement for three hours. The citation also said Jones threw the victim down a flight of stairs and put a gun to her head, leaving marks visible to police.
Jones, 25, was arraigned Monday and given a $30,000 bond.
Numerous sources told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that Jones had a sketchy past within the department, that there had been numerous red flags.
According to his personnel record obtained by WAVE 3 News, he was suspended as an officer for a period of 12 days and was cited on three violations, including use of physical force against a prisoner, negligently discharging his firearm and care of firearms.
His personnel record does not indicate details on the use-of-force charge.
Sources told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that Jones discharged his firearm within an LMPD facility, leading to the other violations.
Jones has been administratively reassigned as LMPD’s investigation into the incident continues, police confirmed.
