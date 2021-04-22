Louisville-area nonprofits aiding those displaced after volcano eruption in Caribbean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An island in the Caribbean that was devastated by a recent volcanic eruption is receiving help from several local organizations from the Louisville area.
La Soufrière, a volcano on the island of Saint Vincent, erupted on April 9, causing severe destruction on the island and uprooting thousands of people from their homes.
Since then, support has poured in to help the people there. The Jamon Brown Foundation, along with the Salvation Army and Chris Redman, is helping collect items for those affected.
According to Jamon Brown of his self-named nonprofit, volunteers are taking anything they can.
“We’ve got just about everything out here. We’ve got diapers, we have formulas, we have power washers, we have you know you name it,” Jamon Brown of the self-named non-profit told WAVE 3 News. “We’re trying to send it over because anything helps.”
Brown is asking the community to help match their donations.
He said they would like to build a center in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that will serve as a safe haven in an under-served neighborhood impacted by La Soufrière’s eruption.
