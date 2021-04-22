Louisville Native Assistant Trainer Dreams of Winning the Garland of Roses

Of course, the first question asked to any horseman is “have you ever won the Kentucky Derby?” Well, the answer for Whit Beckman is...kinda. Beckman was part of Todd Pletcher’s team when Super Saver won the Run for the Roses back in 2010, but was not in attendance. “I was actually in Saratoga opening up that division,” said Beckman. So, he’s hungry to win the race in his hometown. “I remember I was watching from Saratoga. It was a thrill of a lifetime, but still it would have been that much better to be ringside,” exclaimed Beckman. “There’s so many things that I would enjoy being a part of with a Derby win with a lot of different people involved. Him being a Louisville native would be one of them for me to see,” Brown said about Beckman.