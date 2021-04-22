1,250 new COVID-19 related cases, 4 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,844 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 711,787 cases reported in the state, with 1,250 new cases and 4 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,233,214 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 132,914 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,653,798 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,553,973 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 5.0% 7-day positivity rate.
