Super Stock carries Derby dream for entire Asmussen family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Super Stock came flying down the stretch to win the Arkansas Derby, he guaranteed a different kind of Derby experience for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.
“To be in the Winner’s Circle at Oaklawn Park in a million dollar derby, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Marilyn Asmussen told TVG, “and to see your son successful at what he’s chosen to do in a life, there’s not bigger reward for a parent.”
Marilyn and her husband, Keith, co-own Super Stock. They are Steve’s parents. Steve’s son, also named Keith, rode Super Stock in his first three starts, including a win in the Texas Thoroughbred Futurity in August at Lone Star Park.
“It feels like something bigger than you, you know trying to put accurately into words, and I’ve said it several times, it’s my parents story,” Steve said.
He has trained over 9,000 winners in his career, but is still chasing the Kentucky Derby. He has started 21 horses in the race, the most of any trainer without a win.
“You want things for your family more than you want them for yourself, and it’s always that way,” he said.
His horses have come close. Nehro finished second in 2011 and Lookin At Lee finished second in 2017.
“If you think of the horses that we’ve gotten beaten in the Derby, the answer to that is it wasn’t meant to be, so if we do win the Derby, it was meant to be.”
