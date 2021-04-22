UK volleyball advances to NCAA Championship with win over Washington

(WAVE) - UK is one win away from a volleyball National Championship.
The #2 seeded Cats beat #6 seed Washington 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 in the Final Four on Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It’s awesome, thrilled, excited,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “It’s hard to get too far ahead of ourselves and show too much excitement because there’s such a big task at hand. I sat in this arena in 2006 in the front row and watched Nebraska win the National Championship and recruiting some of those players and just dreamed about being in this moment.”
It is UK’s first appearance in the final game.
The Cats will take on either #1 seed Nebraska or #4 seed Texas on Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
