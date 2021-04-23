Arrests made in the Highlands after crowd blocks Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tense moments unfolded in the streets of the Highlands Friday night as Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked to disperse a crowd of people blocking Bardstown Road.
The road was shut down as officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the area of the neighborhood near the Chipotle and HopCat by Grinstead Drive, as seen in an LMPD Facebook Livestream.
LMPD officers were seen in the Facebook Livestream video Friday night blocking Bardstown Road to prevent the crowd from gathering in the line of traffic.
The officer recording the stream stated a “few” people were arrested during the incident.
“There were arrests for reckless driving, obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
(Story continues below the video)
It appears that the protesters were part of a march led by Denorver “Dee” Garrett, which began earlier in the night at Jefferson Square Park. Garrett is the man seen in a viral video last weekend being arrested for blocking traffic in downtown Louisville, with several LMPD officers forcing him to the ground; one officer punched him in the face several times as he appeared to resist being arrested.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to an arrest citation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.