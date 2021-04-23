Attempted murder: Suspect tried to kill store employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who fired shots inside a convenience store on the Newburg neighborhood has been charged with attempted murder.
Jordan Smith, 24, of Louisville, was taken into custody Wednesday night.
An arrest warrant for Smith says that on April 4 he went into the Circle K at 5000 Shepherdsville Road and pulled out a gun intending to shoot a store employee.
The employee told police that Smith was a regular customer and had come into the store earlier in the evening bleeding from the head. Smith wanted to clean up in the store, but was told by the employee he needed to go to a hospital.
Smith left, but returned about 30 minutes later, After taking a soft drink and walking out without paying for it, the employee said Smith fired his gun multiple times into the air. The report says Smith returned a third time around 10:30 p.m., loading the gun as he entered the store. Smith was disarmed after being charged by the employee and tackled by a customer who was entering the store.
Officers found Smith a short time later. LMPD body camera recorded Smith saying multiple times that his intent was to kill the employee.
