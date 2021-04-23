Brett Hankison’s trial delayed until 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brett Hankison, the only officer charged in connection with the botched LMPD raid that left Breonna Taylor dead in her apartment last year, won’t stand trial until next February.
Jefferson County Judge Ann Bailey Smith made the decision Friday during a court hearing for which Hankison was present.
“There’s just a lot of logistical issues that I think would have to be overcome for us to be able to go forward on this trial on August 31st,” Smith told the court. “I think unfortunately that date is not going to be realistic.”
Hankison was one of three LMPD officers who fired their weapons during the 2020 raid. He was eventually charged with wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment. None of the officers involved in the raid was charged directly for Taylor’s death.
Hankison and Myles Cosgrove were fired for their involvements in the raid. Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the third officer who fired his weapon that night, remains on the force.
Hankison’s trial originally was scheduled to begin in August.
