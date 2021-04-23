FORECAST: Soggy, cool to start the weekend

- WEEKEND: Soggy Saturday; sunnier, warmer Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer, watching mid-week rain chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated showers remain possible this morning but most will be dry with cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine getting through the clouds this afternoon at temperatures warm into the low 60s.
Clouds increase tonight before more rain pushes into the region very late tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s overnight.
Tomorrow will be a cool and rainy day. Rain becomes widespread during the morning and sticks around most of the area during the afternoon. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s throughout the day.
Scattered showers will fade into a spotty drizzle as Saturday night wears on. Clouds will gradually clear into Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 40s. The clearing clouds may lead to areas of fog Sunday morning.
DERBY WEEK: Warm with highs in the 70s & 80s. A storm system will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to the region toward Thursday it moves towards us. The speed of that system will be key to how Oaks & Derby turn out.
