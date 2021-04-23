FORECAST: Wet first half of the weekend

- WEEKEND: Rain likely Saturday; warmer & drier Sunday
- DERBY WEEK: Major warmup with storm chances by Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain arrives by late morning and becomes more widespread and steady through the afternoon. The clouds and rain will limit high temperatures to the 50s today.
Rain will taper off this evening followed by decreasing clouds after midnight with patchy fog possible late. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning.
After some morning fog potential on Sunday, the afternoon looks like the pick of the weekend as temperatures get into the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly clear to partly cloudy Sunday night as high clouds stream in from the northwest. Lows in the 40s.
Monday’s high in the 70s will be a nice recovery after so much cool weather.
We’ll be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before storms arrive on Thursday.
Right now a small shower chance is in Friday’s forecast for Oaks but Derby continues to look mainly dry. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast as Thursday’s system’s speed will greatly determine how Derby turns out.
