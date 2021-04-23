Louisville man to open space for upcoming artists to practice, hone their craft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inside the blue light lit recording studio, tucked away in a building in the Park Hill neighborhood, Fonz Brown smiles looking at the space he’s ready to see more people utilize.
“Music and sound has no age,” he said.
Brown, a musician himself, comes from a family of music. His father is a professional drummer, his grandmother was a musician, and an aunt wrote music.
“I come from that background so the love of music is in me,” Brown told WAVE 3 News. “But I also like watching the energy of other people. I get excited when I hear somebody good from my city.”
He recently thought of an idea to provide a space for more artists throughout Louisville to come together to keep spreading the love of music, throughout the city and beyond.
“We have so much talent here in the city, it’s unfortunate that a lot more of us aren’t out in the public eye the way it should be,” he said.
Brown is opening the doors to a space he’s calling a “one-stop-shop” for independent artists to work on and promote their craft.
“This isn’t about your gang, this isn’t about where you, none of that,” he said. “It’s about truly pushing this Louisville movement and making sure our music scene is in the forefront right where it rightfully needs to be.”
He’s calling it Rap Wars but doesn’t want to see any division among artists. Instead, his hope for Rap Wars is that it provides a space that artists support other artists.
“The hope that we can unify,” he explained. “You know, the one problem we’ve had here in Louisville is the crabs in the bucket syndrome. And then there’s a lot of talk about we don’t support each other as artists. Here’s the opportunity to do it, you know what I mean?”
The building has a photography studio, recording studio, and two stages: one next to the recording studio as a practice stage, and a second stage, which is much larger, intended for events to perform. Brown said he wants this to be a networking opportunity for artists, who are serious about wanting to be in the music business.
“If one person can go change their situation, this was a success,” he said. “And hopefully that one person comes back and helps somebody else.”
For more information, email Brown at brownfonz502@gmail.com.
