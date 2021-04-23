No charges to be filed in deadly New Albany shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No charges will be filed following the shooting death of a man in New Albany last weekend.
Police and prosecutors said they believe the person that killed 42-year-old John Anthony Robertson was acting in self-defense.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Friday the victim in the case is actually the woman who pulled the trigger, saying she acted in defense of herself and her family.
“This is the worst outcome possible, and now this family is torn asunder,” Lane said.
Police said Robertson was shot and killed Sunday.
On Friday, the Floyd County Prosecutor’s office laid out the facts of the case, saying there would be no charges filed.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach said Robertson was the instigator in a fight that took place in the home of a former partner of his. Robertson got physical with his juvenile son, punching him and his ex-partner’s daughter in the face. Bardach added that Robertson also was biting the face of the woman who lived there.
When the fight moved outside, the woman grabbed a gun that was in Robertson’s waistband and shot it four times, hitting Robertson three times.
Lane said it’s a sobering incident that should serve as a wake-up call for the community.
“This is just a tragedy,” Lane said. “There’s no other way to put it We have a family that’s been experiencing, during this incident, domestic violence, and it’s a reminder, and one we want to put forth in our community that domestic violence is real, and there are resources out there.”
Lane said resources like The Center for Women and Families is a great resource that can prevent domestic violence in the future, or help victims who have already suffered.
You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
