Police: Most Louisville carjacking victims are women; numbers rising in the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An increase in carjackings is happening citywide in Louisville and investigators are reporting most victims are women.
Security expert Greg Gitschier said it’s important for drivers to remember when they get into their car to pay attention to their key and their locks.
“Once you get in the car, very important lock the car right away, lock it,” Gitschier told WAVE 3 News. “They feel safe in their cars, they just need to be aware of their surroundings.”
According to the Jefferson County Crime Map, there have been 161 motor vehicle thefts in Louisville since the first of the year.
Friday afternoon, a woman was carjacked in broad daylight at the Circle K gas station in Fern Creek. An LMPD spokesperson reported that a man demanded she turn her car over to him while holding her at gunpoint.
“No matter what area of town that we’re in or no matter what time of day it is this can happen,” Wave 3 News Safety and Security Expert Deshawn Johnson said.
Johnson said if someone is approached by a carjacker, the best thing to do is to hand over the keys.
“Cars and vehicles and property is not worth anyone’s life,” Johnson added.
Watching surroundings at all times should be the number one priority while driving and for those driving at night, it’s important to stay vigilant at red lights and stop signs.
“You also want to leave enough room in the car in front of you where you can cut it hard left or right if you had to,” Johnson explained.
It’s also common for carjackers to purposefully rear-end a vehicle, pretending to cause an accident before the theft. If you’re ever suspicious following an accident, drive to the nearest public place and call 911.
