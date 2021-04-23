Suspect in crash that killed cheerleader indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted the man charged in the March death of a Butler High School cheerleader.
Michael Jacob Dewitt, 28, was indicted on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to stop and render aid.
Dewitt was driving a stolen pickup truck on March 1 in the 7800 block of Dixie Highway when the truck crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and struck a car being driven by Madelynn Troutt, 17. Troutt died from her injuries.
A statement from the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine’s office says the indictment against Dewitt also includes “firearms, drug and theft charges relating to this and previous incidents.”
Dewitt will be formally arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on April 29. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
