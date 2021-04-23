Two-state police chase ends with driver arrested in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Illinois man is now in custody after officials say he led authorities on a chase across the Kentucky-Illinois border on Thursday.
Officials say the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Sturgis Police Department responded to the Shawneetown Bridge to head off a car chase that started in southern Illinois.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies in Illinois were pursuing a driver that reportedly endangered a nearby school in their area.
Deputies say he chase ended when the suspect, 38-year-old Chad Pennell, intentionally drove into a Sheriff’s vehicle.
Once stopped, the sheriff’s office says the suspect refused to leave the car and climbed into the backseat to fight off deputies Pennell was then tased several times, before getting dragged from the vehicle and handcuffed.
Pennell was transported to Deaconess Union County for medical evaluation. He’s facing the following charges:
- Fleeing Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- 4 counts - Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- 1 count - Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer)
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence, 1st Offense
Officials say that Pennell is also expected to face additional felony offenses in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.