Woman uninjured in Fern Creek carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for the man involved in an armed carjacking this morning in Fern Creek.
According to Louisville Metro police, a woman was at the Circle K in the 6300 block of Bardstown Road, which is near the Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11:15 a.m. She was approached by the armed man who demanded she give up her car.
Police say the suspect left with the car and the woman was not hurt.
No description of the suspect or the car were immediately available.
