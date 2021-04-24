Baptist Health Louisville volunteers receive big thanks during National Volunteer Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are a lot of selfless people in our community. Many times they don’t get the thanks they deserve.
For many, doing their good deed has been tough because of pandemic restrictions.
National Volunteer Week takes place April 18-24, a time set aside to recognize and thank volunteers nationwide for their hard work and dedication to the organizations they serve.
Volunteers got a thank you “pandemic style” at Baptist Health Louisville.
It was a welcome reunion for volunteers this week, who have been hiatus from volunteering since March 2020. These volunteers work in a number of places in the hospital including the nursing units, cancer resource center, surgery and cardiovascular services. Each volunteer received a small gift as a token of appreciation for their service.
Baptist Health said the volunteers have been greatly missed by staff and the patients they serve. They are eagerly awaiting the time when they will bring their smiles and cheer back to Baptist Health Louisville.
A big thank you to all the volunteers out there who give up their time to help others!
