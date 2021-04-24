Biden Administration approves Gov. Beshear’s request for major disaster declaration following flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Biden Administration approved Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration following historic flooding in February and March. Kentuckians will now have access to federal assistance to support communities and help recovery.
The award is the largest to help people displaced by flooding since the floods of May 2010. The state’s 120 counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and emergency measures costing more than $72 million.
The disaster declaration includes public assistance for 25 counties in the state, including Breathitt, Elliott, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, and Wolfe.
“So many families and communities were hurt by this historic flooding, and we thank President Biden for working so quickly to grant this relief,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will be traveling to affected counties next week to help inform those who have been impacted on how to apply for relief.”
The governor issued a State of Emergency on February 28 in response to flooding, followed by 49 counties and 31 cities.
“We’re very appreciative of the major disaster declaration from President Biden for the recent severe flooding event,” stated Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “We look forward to working with our FEMA Region IV partners in moving quickly to authorize payments for individual assistance to our many citizens who were displaced due to damages from the record flooding.”
Gov. Beshear said he will notify Kentuckians and the media when the FEMA application portal opens, which could happen as soon as Saturday.
