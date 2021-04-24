Car stolen from Clifton gas station with child inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD has arrested a man after he stole a vehicle with a child inside.
LMPD says the car was taken from a gas station in the 2300 block of Brownsboro road around 7 Saturday night.
Police say the mother left the one or two-year-old child with the vehicle running.
The suspect stole the car, then drove to the area of 2100 Frankfort Avenue.
He abandoned the vehicle and took off running, but police were able to arrest him.
The child was not injured. The 5th division is handling the investigation.
LMPD hasn’t said what the man is charged with at this time.
