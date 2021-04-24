FORECAST: Milder with sun and clouds Sunday

- TONIGHT: Areas of fog late
- SUNDAY: Morning fog gives way to a partly sunny sky
- DERBY WEEK: Major warmup with storm chances by Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has ended, but the clouds are holding on for now. Overnight the clouds will gradually decrease from west to east with patchy fog possible late. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning.
Areas of morning fog will dissipate leaving us with some clouds in the morning. By Sunday afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy Sunday night as high clouds stream in from the northwest. Lows in the 40s.
A beautiful start to the workweek! We’ll have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will warm fast with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before storms arrive on Thursday. Right now a small shower chance is in Friday’s forecast for Oaks but Derby continues to look mainly dry. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast as Thursday’s system’s speed will greatly determine how Derby turns out.
