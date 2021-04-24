Gov. Beshear: More than 1.7 million Kentuckians vaccinated, 489 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update from Governor Beshear Saturday afternoon, it was announced that more than 1.7 million unique individuals have received at least their first shot of a COVID vaccine.
So far, a total of 1,715,970 Kentuckians have been vaccinated as of Saturday, bringing the total closer to Team Kentucky’s Vaccination Challenge.
If 2.5 million Kentuckians get at least their first dose, Beshear said capacity restrictions at bars, restaurants and other venues would be lifted.
In Saturday’s update, 489 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 440,631.
Beshear also confirmed 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the health department, and 11 additional deaths from the state audit, bringing the total number of deaths in the state due to coronavirus to 6,436.
The state’s positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.21 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 404
- Patients currently in ICU : 102
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 45
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
