KDF Great BalloonFest Tribute delayed due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival’s Great BalloonFest Tribute has been delayed due to windy weather.
Hot air balloons were scheduled to take the skies in a tribute event to the Great Balloon Race this year from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
While the event was initially scheduled to take place, winds kept the balloons grounded, causing the Kentucky Derby Festival to delay the event to the rain date, scheduled for Sunday morning.
On social media, KDF said timing for tomorrow’s launch will depend on weather. Updates will be posted on Kentucky Derby Festival’s Twitter page.
