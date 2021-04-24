LMPD recovers body of woman believed to be missing following Ohio River collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have recovered the body of a woman believed to be one of the two missing boaters following a barge collision on the Ohio River last Saturday.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said around 1:49 p.m. Saturday, LMPD’s River Unit found the body in the Ohio River. The body was located 30 yards from the shore, around 200 yards from the Salt River.
Two victims were reported missing Sunday following a collision with a barge and a pleasure boat on the Ohio River near Greenwood Boat Dock late last Saturday.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will handle the release of her identity and her cause of death.
LMPD will continue their search for the remaining victim.
This story may be updated.
