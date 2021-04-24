Local woman covers up white supremacist group’s logo around NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A local woman is working to cover up a white supremacist group’s logo that has been showing up around Northern Kentucky.
‘Patriot Front’ stickers were recently found on NKU’s campus and are now being seen across different areas in Covington.
Many of the logos have been covered with stickers that say, ‘just covering up another racist sticker from another fragile white man.’
Missy Spears spotted a Patriot Front logo on a pole on Main Street about three days ago, yet she tells me this isn’t the first time she’s seen the branding around Covington.
The Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“They started popping up around my neighborhood I would see them on dog walks and so I decided to google it and see what it was for and after that, we noticed them everywhere,” said Spears.
She says they have been sliding business cards into books at book stores, putting up posters in bathrooms at bars, and attaching posters to cork boards outside of businesses.
Spears says she began notifying the neighborhood but eventually decided to take matters into her own hands.
She now posts stickers on top of any white supremacist logo around the city.
“We have people of all ethnicities and cultural groups that live here and they should feel safe where they live also it’s important that these people know they can’t put it up and it’s going to be ignored we’re gonna rip it down and cover it up,” says Spears.
Many in the community are happy to see the stickers covered up, Joe Doxsey says, “every sticker like that that gets put up and someone walks past it and they might not want to live here they might not want to invest in these communities they might not want to take a job in these communities so it really just holds everyone back.”
However, some social media users are saying, “if you’re going to cover up a racist sticker with the words racist sticker, then did you really do anything?”
“It doesn’t it don’t do nothing why not take down the sticker? what’s your purpose of putting up a sticker on top of a sticker? what is that gonna do that’s not gonna help nothing,” says Jikel Kilpatrick
Kilpatrick says this cover-up sticker brings more attention to the issue, “That’s exactly what it’s doing it’s not helping nothing you just bringing more attention, unwanted attention that we don’t need.”
Community members say it would be nice to see some ordinances by the city that would prevent people from putting up stickers.
Missy Spears told FOX19 she actually caught the man putting up the white supremacist stickers before, police were called and still, no action was taken.
