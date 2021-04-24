Lou City grabs season opener over Atlanta United 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a scoreless first half, Louisville City FC and Paolo Delpiccolo came alive in the second to capture their season opener. They defeated Atlanta United 2 by a count of two-nil on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
In the match’s 69th minute of the second half, a corner kick by the home team’s Oscar Jimenez sailed to Delpiccolo who scored on a header for the first goal of the night.
Later in the 87th minute, Lou City’s George Davis found Delpiccolo in front the goal and Delpiccolo recorded his second goal of the game. He notched only two goals all of last season.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.