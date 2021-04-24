Louisville works to vaccinate its international communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far, 60 percent of Metro Louisville has been vaccinated as the city inches closer to herd immunity.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher added that access to vaccines is no longer a problem.
“If we don’t get enough people vaccinated, it means that we don’t have herd immunity, which means the virus is going to continue to go around in the community,” Fisher said.
However, the mayor said standing in the way of more residents getting vaccinated is a lack of information, mistrust, and language barriers for non-English speakers.
To reverse those snags, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness hosted a LouVax mobile vaccine site at Americana World Community Center Saturday morning.
“They’re fearful of seeing a police car at Broadbent, they don’t have the transportation, or they don’t know the process and they don’t know how to set up and appointment,” Sabeen Nasim, Director of Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Globalization said.
She added getting information, to those in the metro who don’t speak English fluently was challenging.
Nasim said at the crux of the pandemic and when it came to getting the shot, most information was being given in English making it nearly impossible for the international community to get the shot and be informed.
“The bigger part of it is finding a community partner that has their trust, that has ambassadors out in the community to say we have interpreters, we have translators,” Nasim said.
As Broadbent Arena is set to give out its final doses on Thursday, the health department will continue to have mobile sites like the one it hosted at Americana World Community Center.
Neighborhood groups can reach out to the health department to hosts a mobile site in their area.
