Shooting in Lannan Park sends 1 man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in Lannan Park Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 9:50 a.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of Lannan Park Drive on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot at the location. The victim was sent to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
