UK women capture NCAA volleyball crown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Texas 3 sets to 1 to capture the NCAA women’s volleyball championship on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. It was UK’s and the S.E.C.’s first-ever national title in this sport.
UK’s Alli Stumler posted a season-high 26 kills including a clutch kill on match point to spark the Wildcats. Kentucky setter Madison Lilley, the national player of the year, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 53 set assists against the Longhorns. Madi Skinner had a season-high 19 kills and Avery Skinner had 14 kills and four blocks for the winners.
" Our team was so freaking confident all day long”, said victorious head coach, Craig Skinner, who took over the Wildcat program in 2005. " Early in the morning Alli Stumler passed me in the hallway and said are you ready to win the Natti ( national championship)? When your players are that confident, how can you not believe in them,” a proud Skinner added.
The Longhorns took the opening set 25-20. Then Kentucky regroup and took control of the title showdown. The Wildcats took the next set 25-18 , then the third 25-23. UK capped off the night holding off Texas in the final set, 25-22.
