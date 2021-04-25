FORECAST: Welcome to Derby Week and sunshine!

- WARM: Highs jump well into the 70s today and could reach the warmest of 2021 (so far) on Tuesday!
- DERBY WEEK TRENDS: Warm/dry early week, stormy mid-week, drying out toward Oaks/Derby.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Great setup for Monday with plenty of sunshine (only a few areas of high clouds passing through). Temperatures will have no problem warming into the 70s and the city may push into the upper 70s at that!
Our nighttime lows continue to warm as well with temperatures easing down to about 60 overnight.
The warming trend continues on Tuesday when highs climb into the low to mid 80s, which could be the warmest of the season so far. The record high for Louisville is at 88° set in 1968; that looks safe.
Partly cloudy Tuesday evening with more clouds for later at night; lows in the 50s and low 60s.
Oaks Day: Clouds clearing up. Morning temperatures in the 40s at the track with highs around 70 for the afternoon. A north/northwest wind is expected (blowing in from the parking lot direction).
Derby Day: Mainly clear with a few clouds in the afternoon. Once again we’ll see morning temperatures in the 40s at the track. It will be a touch warmer at 70-72° by race time. Light wind, but continuing from the parking lot direction.
