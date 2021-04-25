Gallopalooza horse stolen last summer restored outside Downtown restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost a year after it was stolen from its home in Downtown Louisville, a Gallopalooza horse in honor of autism awareness was restored and unveiled Saturday.
FEAT of Louisville, a non-profit organization supporting autism programs for families in the city of Louisville, announced the horse had been cleaned up and returned to the outside of Vincenzo’s restaurant on South 5th Street.
Vanessa Shae Sheperd painted the horse as a tribute to 1946 Kentucky Derby Winner Assault.
Last summer, the horse was stolen and later found in a dumpster by the Greyhound station. After being found and restored, Sheperd touched up the painting for its return.
During the unveiling Saturday, Vincenzo’s announced that it would also be making donations totaling $2000 to FEAT of Louisville.
