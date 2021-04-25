Gov. Beshear: Decrease in weekly cases, 325 new cases in Ky. Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon that the past week’s case reports have decreased more than 13 percent from the week before.
In Sunday’s report sent out through social media, the governor urged eligible residents to continue signing up for vaccine appointments throughout the commonwealth.
Sunday’s report confirmed 325 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began to 440,631.
Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed from the state health department Sunday, and nine additional deaths were reported from the state audit. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth is now 6,436.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.18 percent.
So far, 1,723,624 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 381
- Patients currently in ICU : 99
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 45
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
