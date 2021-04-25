Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 832 new cases, 4 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided a Sunday afternoon update with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 832 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the health department, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 714,786.
The ISDH also confirmed four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,864.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 4,184 individuals have been tested and 22,966 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,361,013 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 9,646,086 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 4.8 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,730,577 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 4,014,793 doses administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 54,878 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,581 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 676,547, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 94.8 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.