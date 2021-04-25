LMPD: Man killed in Park Duvalle shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the 1800 block of Wenatchee Place just before noon Sunday on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man in the yard of the residence who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
