Mild COVID sufferers could develop health problems later on, CDC says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - If you have had the virus, there’s the possibility it could affect you further down the road. A new CDC study finds that many people with mild COVID-19 symptoms may develop health problems later on.
According to NBC News, researchers analyzed the medical records from more than 3,000 adults who had COVID-19 but did not have to be hospitalized. They found 69 percent got medical attention 28 to 180 days after their initial diagnosis.
They were more likely to be over the age of 65, women, black, and had underlying medical conditions.
NBC reported the study said most new diagnoses included shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and fatigue. Researchers say the findings show an increased need for physicians to continue monitoring patients for post-COVID conditions.
