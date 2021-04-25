Officials recover body believed to be missing man from Ohio River accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Meade County officials have found a missing body believed to be the man missing since last Saturday’s Ohio River boat collision.
The Meade County Coroner’s Office confirmed with WAVE 3 News that the body, now in their possession, was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Calls came in to officials around the Ohio River near residences by Long Branch Road in Brandenburg.
Louisville Metro Police Department, as well as Kentucky Fish and Wildlife assisted the Meade County Sheriff’s Department in recovering the body.
The collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m. last Saturday night near the Greenwood Boat Dock in the Ohio River. Officials said a pleasure craft had collided with a tugboat pulling a barge.
One person was killed in the collision, 20-year-old Hayden Spencer. Two other victims in the crash were reported missing last Sunday.
Louisville Metro Police recovered a woman’s body Saturday evening also believed to be one of the two missing boaters. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release her identity and the cause of her death.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.