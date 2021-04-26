Airbnb hosts hope to win big during Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville starts to feel the excitement of this year’s Kentucky Derby and Oaks, it’s an opportunity for businesses to bring in more sales.
Many business owners told WAVE 3 News they have already had a boost in sales, from fashion, to food, and hotels.
“As an Airbnb owner, we really, really depend on it,” Airbnb host Dede Holman said. “I mean, it’s a big one for us.”
Holman rents out a few units near her photography studio on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, she said every reservation was canceled.
More have booked along the way keeping their reservations, but it’s not nearly as much as 2019.
“I feel like we have lost this year because not that many people are coming, the places are going for half of what they normally do,” Holman said. “If you go on Airbnb, you’ll notice everybody has their price cut in half for the Derby weekend, not normal prices.”
She said Airbnb reservations can go up to about $500 for the weekend. However, it’s only about half of that this year.
Airbnb hosts are also required to perform a five-step cleaning process between each stay. Guests must agree to follow CDC guidelines in the home. More requirements can be found here on Airbnb’s website.
