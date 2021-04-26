Bullitt County woman accused of stabbing and kidnapping appears in court

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County woman who police say admitted to stabbing someone and forcing them into the Ohio River was in court Monday.
Nicole Stivers appeared virtually before Bullitt Circuit Court Judge Rodney Burress, pleading not guilty to charges of kidnapping and first degree assault.
Police said Stivers admitted to stabbing a man, kidnapping him, then driving to Indiana, and finally forcing him into the Ohio River.
At the same time, she was wanted in connection to the disappearance of her neighbor, Justin Burt, who was last seen on the day Stivers admitted to the stabbing and kidnapping.
It is not confirmed that Justin Burt was the man who was kidnapped, though Burt’s family believes the two to be connected.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bailey Taylor said an initial $1 million bond may have been excessive, but it’s still a serious situation, recommending instead a $100,000 cash bond.
Stiver’s attorney was hoping for something even lower, leveraging Stiver’s mother’s money by recommending a $10,000 surety bond.
Ultimately, the judge gave Stivers an $100,000 cash bond.
Burt’s family spoke to WAVE 3 News Monday saying the lower bond is frustrating, adding it’s hard to deal with that while they’re still trying to figure out what happened to Justin.
Stivers is due back in court on August 5 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.