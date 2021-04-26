Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 52-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Victor Shacklette, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from the shooting on the 1800 block of Wenatchee Place, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Police were called to the shooting shortly before noon Sunday. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Shacklette, lying in the yard unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
