Double shooting in Newburg under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in the area of Poplar Level Road and Aletha Drive Monday afternoon, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
It happened in the Newburg neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers and EMS crews were called to the scene.
The Metrosafe spokesperson did not specify the extent of the victims’ injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
