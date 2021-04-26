FORECAST: Summer-like warmth Tuesday; rain late Wednesday

- TUESDAY: Breezy and much warmer with highs in the 80s
- DERBY WEEK TRENDS: Warm/dry early week, stormy mid-week, drying out toward Oaks/Derby.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies will develop this evening as a warm breeze continues, helping us achieve a mild overnight period with lows only dropping to around 60 degrees by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far with a high in the mid 80s. The record high for April 27th in Louisville is 88° set in 1968. Expect partly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze in the afternoon.
Tuesday night will see an increase in cloud cover as lows get down into the 60s once again. It appears we’ll stay dry Tuesday night as our mid week storm system begins to approach.
Scattered storms are possible Wednesday afternoon as highs get into the lower 80s. The best storm chance looks to be along and north of the I-64 corridor during the afternoon.
Oaks Day: Slim chance of a morning shower, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70. N/NW wind (blowing in from the parking lot direction).
Derby Day: Mainly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. Upper 40s to start the day, but warming 70-72 by race time. Light wind, but contining from the parking lot direction.
