FORECAST: Warmest day of the year ahead (so far)

- WARM: Record High for Louisville today is 88° set in 1968; Forecast is 86°
- STORMY WEATHER: Wednesday and Thursday will feature rounds of t-storms and localized flash flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a very warm setup for this Tuesday with highs well into the 80s. The record high for Louisville is 88°; we look to fall just shy of that as of now. It will be windy at times as well.
Tuesday night we’ll see an increase in cloud cover as lows get down into the 60s once again. It appears we’ll stay dry Tuesday night as our mid week storm system begins to approach.
Scattered storms develop Wednesday afternoon and become more likely by evening. Some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible . Highs get into the lower 80s before storms arrive.
Thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 60s.
Oaks Day: Clouds clearing up on Friday. Morning temperatures in the 40s at the track with highs around 70 for the afternoon. We’ll see a north/northwest wind (blowing in from the parking lot direction).
Derby Day: Mainly clear Saturday with a few clouds in the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s at the track with the afternoon a touch warmer with temperatures at 70-72° by race time. Light wind, but contining from the parking lot direction.
