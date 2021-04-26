Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/26

By Brian Goode | April 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 8:05 AM

It is Derby Week!

Nice and warm start to the week with highs in the mid 80s for perhaps a couple of days. Niiiiiiice :)

Then we have to deal with a cold front that teases us on Wednesday and then slides all the way through Thursday.

The digging trough in the Great Lakes should push in a NW flow Oaks into at least Derby morning. This will likely be the coolest of the days ahead.

We will right back up Derby afternoon into Sunday.

Overall, not a bad setup but one that we will need to watch carefully on timing.

