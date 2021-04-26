Gov. Beshear: Masks no longer required for outdoor events with 1,000 or less capacity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday afternoon on the commonwealth’s continued vaccine rollout and COVID-19 updates.
Beshear announced starting on Tuesday, Kentucky’s mask mandate for outdoor events with 1,000 or less capacity has been removed. The mandate will still be in effect for outdoor events with larger capacities and for indoor facilities.
“We are making a change in our masking executive order,” Beshear said. “Based on both where we are and what we have seen in recent data it means if you are at a backyard barbecue, if you’re at your community pool, if you’re at an outdoor wedding, especially if you were vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask.”
The governor mentioned that mask wearing is still recommended at small outdoor events if groups are not socially distanced.
So far, 1,726,346 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The governor also stated that the pace of vaccinations within Kentucky has slowed in the recent weeks, but efforts continue to get more vaccinated in the 20-49 age range, including pop-up events in locations such as Central High School in Louisville.
“Right now, wherever you are in Kentucky, you can sign up and get an appointment tomorrow,” Beshear said.
Beshear confirmed 213 additional cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 441,166.
As of Monday, there have been 276 cases of concerning variants of COVID-19 within Kentucky.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.15 percent.
Four additional deaths were also confirmed Monday by the state’s health department, and seven deaths were confirmed through the state audit. Total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth is now 6,459.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 414
- Patients currently in ICU : 108
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 47
- Long-term care facilities: 5 new resident cases, 9 new staff cases, 3 new deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
